Ancient Antarctica's Modern Bird: Unveiling the World's Oldest 'Modern' Waterfowl

In recent scientific breakthroughs, fossils of a waterfowl dating back to the dinosaur era were discovered in Antarctica, revealing this bird as the oldest 'modern' bird ancestor. Research also has uncovered massive lunar canyons formed by asteroid impacts and the world's first gene-edited polo horses in Argentina.

06-02-2025
Recent scientific discoveries have shed light on an ancient waterfowl from Antarctica, identified as the oldest member of the modern bird lineage. The bird, similar to today's loons, lived around 69 million years ago, a mere 3 million years before the asteroid that doomed the dinosaurs.

In lunar science, research reveals that two vast canyons near the moon's south pole were carved in less than 10 minutes by an ancient asteroid impact, contrasting Earth's Grand Canyon, which formed over millions of years.

Meanwhile, in Argentina, scientists have created the first gene-edited polo horses using CRISPR-Cas9 technology. These horses aim to surpass the abilities of legendary polo mare Pureza, marking a new era in equine genetics.

