Forging Sustainable Futures: NaBFID's Blended Finance Initiative

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is strategizing to partner with multilateral funding agencies to employ blended finance in the development of urban infrastructure projects. Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju highlighted these plans on Thursday, emphasizing its potential to boost private sector investments in sustainable projects.

By championing blended finance—a model using public or philanthropic catalytic capital to bring down the cost of funds—NaBFID hopes to make sustainable development efforts more affordable. Collaboration with global entities like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, particularly those focused on green funds, is key to this initiative.

NaBFID also envisions learning from international best practices to improve policy frameworks and risk-sharing mechanisms in financing urban infrastructure. The institution aims to utilize pool financing structures to enhance municipal finance and encourages public-private partnership models to further investable structures in urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)