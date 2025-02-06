Government Utilizes Rs 26,002 Crore for Afforestation Amid Forest Land Diversion
The Indian government has collected Rs 94,843 crore as compensatory levies for forest land diversion. Of this, Rs 26,002.16 crore has been used for afforestation and related activities from 2019-24. States require federal approval for forest land diversion under the Van Adhiniyam, 1980, for non-forest purposes.
The Indian government reported to Parliament that Rs 94,843 crore has been collected from user agencies as compensatory levies for the diversion of forest land.
Union Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, revealed that Rs 26,002.16 crore has been spent on afforestation and related efforts over five financial years from 2019 to 2024. States must secure prior approval from the central government to divert forest land for non-forest purposes under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980.
Non-forest purposes include activities such as land clearing for agriculture, including tea and coffee cultivation. However, activities aiding forest conservation, like establishing checkposts and constructing fences, do not fall under this category.
