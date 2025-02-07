Left Menu

Collaborating for a Greener Tomorrow: Pixxel and Kita Innovate in Earth Observation

Pixxel has partnered with Kita to enhance risk modeling for carbon solutions using hyperspectral satellites. This collaboration aims to improve monitoring and insurance products by providing detailed ecosystem health insights, particularly in blue carbon, afforestation, and vegetation stress assessment, empowering stakeholders in sustainability-focused programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:43 IST
  India
  • India

Space start-up Pixxel has formed a strategic partnership with Kita, an insurance and risk monitoring services provider, to refine risk modeling methodologies for carbon solutions. The focus is on blue carbon, afforestation, and vegetation stress assessment.

Pixxel's advanced constellation of earth imaging hyperspectral satellites provides unprecedented detail in planetary observation. Recently, the company launched three commercial hyperspectral satellites named Fireflies, aiming to revolutionize ecological and risk monitoring.

By integrating Pixxel's hyperspectral data, Kita intends to enhance its monitoring and insurance product suite targeted at sectors including major commodity traders and international banks. The companies believe this innovation will significantly contribute to meaningful climate action by allowing for more precise habitat analysis and real-time risk assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

