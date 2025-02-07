Collaborating for a Greener Tomorrow: Pixxel and Kita Innovate in Earth Observation

Space start-up Pixxel has formed a strategic partnership with Kita, an insurance and risk monitoring services provider, to refine risk modeling methodologies for carbon solutions. The focus is on blue carbon, afforestation, and vegetation stress assessment.

Pixxel's advanced constellation of earth imaging hyperspectral satellites provides unprecedented detail in planetary observation. Recently, the company launched three commercial hyperspectral satellites named Fireflies, aiming to revolutionize ecological and risk monitoring.

By integrating Pixxel's hyperspectral data, Kita intends to enhance its monitoring and insurance product suite targeted at sectors including major commodity traders and international banks. The companies believe this innovation will significantly contribute to meaningful climate action by allowing for more precise habitat analysis and real-time risk assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)