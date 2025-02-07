Left Menu

Nangloi School's Green Victory

MCD Boys School Nangloi Village-II in Delhi received the 'Green Schools Award' for its environmental initiatives. The award ceremony, part of the national 'Green School Program' by the Centre for Science and Environment, was held at India Habitat Centre. Teachers and students from Class 5 represented the school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:46 IST
MCD Boys School Nangloi Village-II has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the 'Green Schools Award' for its significant efforts in environmental sustainability.

The accolade was granted under the 'Green School Program' 2024-25, spearheaded by the Centre for Science and Environment at a national level.

The award ceremony took place at the India Habitat Centre, with teachers and fifth-grade students representing the school, standing out among other schools across Delhi for their dedicated work in environmental conservation.

