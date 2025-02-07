Nangloi School's Green Victory

MCD Boys School Nangloi Village-II has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the 'Green Schools Award' for its significant efforts in environmental sustainability.

The accolade was granted under the 'Green School Program' 2024-25, spearheaded by the Centre for Science and Environment at a national level.

The award ceremony took place at the India Habitat Centre, with teachers and fifth-grade students representing the school, standing out among other schools across Delhi for their dedicated work in environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)