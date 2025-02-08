Left Menu

Seismic Shocks: Schools Closed Amid Greek Island Earthquake Fears

Schools on Santorini and nearby Greek islands remain shut as more than 800 earthquakes have rocked the region since February 1, causing residents and tourists to flee. Recent tremors measure magnitude 4 or higher, with no major damage. Historical insights highlight no connection to local volcanic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:00 IST
Seismic Shocks: Schools Closed Amid Greek Island Earthquake Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Schools on several Greek islands will stay closed through next week due to ongoing earthquake activity, authorities announced on Saturday.

The picturesque islands of Santorini, Amorgos, Anafi, and Ios have been hit by over 800 tremors measuring magnitude 3 and above since February 1, leading to an exodus of most of Santorini's 16,000 residents and tourists.

Despite a slight reduction in activity, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics recorded 11 tremors of magnitude 4 or higher on Saturday, with the strongest measuring 4.9. No significant damage or injuries have been reported thus far. Authorities have extended school closures on these islands until February 14, as experts warn of potential stronger quakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025