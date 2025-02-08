Seismic Shocks: Schools Closed Amid Greek Island Earthquake Fears

Schools on several Greek islands will stay closed through next week due to ongoing earthquake activity, authorities announced on Saturday.

The picturesque islands of Santorini, Amorgos, Anafi, and Ios have been hit by over 800 tremors measuring magnitude 3 and above since February 1, leading to an exodus of most of Santorini's 16,000 residents and tourists.

Despite a slight reduction in activity, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics recorded 11 tremors of magnitude 4 or higher on Saturday, with the strongest measuring 4.9. No significant damage or injuries have been reported thus far. Authorities have extended school closures on these islands until February 14, as experts warn of potential stronger quakes.

