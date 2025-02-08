Seismic Shocks: Schools Closed Amid Greek Island Earthquake Fears
Schools on Santorini and nearby Greek islands remain shut as more than 800 earthquakes have rocked the region since February 1, causing residents and tourists to flee. Recent tremors measure magnitude 4 or higher, with no major damage. Historical insights highlight no connection to local volcanic activity.
Schools on several Greek islands will stay closed through next week due to ongoing earthquake activity, authorities announced on Saturday.
The picturesque islands of Santorini, Amorgos, Anafi, and Ios have been hit by over 800 tremors measuring magnitude 3 and above since February 1, leading to an exodus of most of Santorini's 16,000 residents and tourists.
Despite a slight reduction in activity, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics recorded 11 tremors of magnitude 4 or higher on Saturday, with the strongest measuring 4.9. No significant damage or injuries have been reported thus far. Authorities have extended school closures on these islands until February 14, as experts warn of potential stronger quakes.
