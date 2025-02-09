Left Menu

Caribbean Alert: Earthquake Shakes Sea Averting Tsunami Disaster

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands, prompting tsunami advisories for Caribbean islands and Honduras. No immediate damage is reported, but residents are urged to stay inland or away from beaches. The International Tsunami Information Center warns of possible hazardous waves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-02-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 06:27 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands, as reported by the US Geological Survey, causing immediate apprehensions about tsunami threats.

While no injuries or damages have been reported, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issued advisories to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, urging people to take precautionary measures.

The International Tsunami Information Center has listed multiple Caribbean countries that could potentially be impacted by hazardous tsunami waves, prompting local governments to keep residents informed and prepared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

