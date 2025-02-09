Caribbean Alert: Earthquake Shakes Sea Averting Tsunami Disaster

A magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands, as reported by the US Geological Survey, causing immediate apprehensions about tsunami threats.

While no injuries or damages have been reported, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issued advisories to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, urging people to take precautionary measures.

The International Tsunami Information Center has listed multiple Caribbean countries that could potentially be impacted by hazardous tsunami waves, prompting local governments to keep residents informed and prepared.

(With inputs from agencies.)