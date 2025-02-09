Left Menu

Rare Sighting: Black Wolves Captured on Camera in Polish Forest

Two rare black wolves were spotted in a Polish forest, caught on camera by the SAVE Wildlife Conservation Fund. The organization is collecting droppings to study the wolves' genetics. The sighting highlights the rare genetic mutation of black fur in wolves, prompting efforts to protect and learn about them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 09-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 23:09 IST
Rare Sighting: Black Wolves Captured on Camera in Polish Forest
  • Country:
  • Poland

Two rare black wolves, believed to be siblings, have been spotted crossing a stream in a Polish forest, a discovery reported by the SAVE Wildlife Conservation Fund.

The footage, initially intended for beaver study, has prompted the organization to collect genetic material from the forest to understand the wolves' unique black fur mutation.

Once almost extinct, Poland's wolf population is resurging. Conservationists like Joanna Toczydlowska focus on public education about living alongside wolfpacks safely, while also appealing for funds to support genetic testing of these rare creatures.

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025