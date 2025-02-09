Rare Sighting: Black Wolves Captured on Camera in Polish Forest

Two rare black wolves, believed to be siblings, have been spotted crossing a stream in a Polish forest, a discovery reported by the SAVE Wildlife Conservation Fund.

The footage, initially intended for beaver study, has prompted the organization to collect genetic material from the forest to understand the wolves' unique black fur mutation.

Once almost extinct, Poland's wolf population is resurging. Conservationists like Joanna Toczydlowska focus on public education about living alongside wolfpacks safely, while also appealing for funds to support genetic testing of these rare creatures.