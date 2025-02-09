Rare Sighting: Black Wolves Captured on Camera in Polish Forest
Two rare black wolves were spotted in a Polish forest, caught on camera by the SAVE Wildlife Conservation Fund. The organization is collecting droppings to study the wolves' genetics. The sighting highlights the rare genetic mutation of black fur in wolves, prompting efforts to protect and learn about them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 09-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 23:09 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Two rare black wolves, believed to be siblings, have been spotted crossing a stream in a Polish forest, a discovery reported by the SAVE Wildlife Conservation Fund.
The footage, initially intended for beaver study, has prompted the organization to collect genetic material from the forest to understand the wolves' unique black fur mutation.
Once almost extinct, Poland's wolf population is resurging. Conservationists like Joanna Toczydlowska focus on public education about living alongside wolfpacks safely, while also appealing for funds to support genetic testing of these rare creatures.
Advertisement