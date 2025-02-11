Left Menu

Tragic Blaze in Birbhum: Two Dead, Four Injured

A fire in a residential complex in Birbhum, West Bengal, resulted in two deaths and four injuries, including two children. The rescue operation, involving multiple fire engines and a daring rescue, is ongoing. The exact cause of the blaze, which started on the first floor, remains unknown.

Bolpur | Updated: 11-02-2025 08:45 IST
A devastating fire at a residential complex in Birbhum district, West Bengal, claimed two lives and left four others, including two children, severely injured on Monday evening.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the five-storey building in the Bolpur area. Despite the swift response of a fire tender, additional engines were needed to tackle the blaze effectively.

Firefighters managed a daring rescue, freeing trapped residents using a tall ladder and breaking through an iron grill. While the injured were rushed to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, two victims tragically succumbed to their injuries. Authorities are still investigating the fire's cause.

