Daring Capture: The Royal Bengal Tiger's Return to Safety

A Royal Bengal Tiger that strayed from the Sunderban Reserve into a populated area was safely captured without tranquilization. The tiger injured a forest employee before being caged. It is in good health and will be returned to the Sunderban Reserve after veterinary checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:32 IST
  • India

The elusive Royal Bengal Tiger, which wandered from the Sunderban Reserve into South 24 Parganas' Maipith area, was captured early Tuesday morning, according to senior officials.

The male tiger was trapped by luring it into a camouflaged cage using bait at around 3:30 am, Divisional Forest Officer Nisha Goswami confirmed.

After seriously injuring a forest employee, the tiger was apprehended without using tranquilizers and will soon be released back into its natural habitat after health checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

