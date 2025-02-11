Earth's Crucial Turning Point: Crossing the 1.5°C Threshold

Earth is reaching a notable climate milestone, with temperatures surpassing the 1.5°C global warming threshold, according to recent findings. Two independent global studies highlight 2024 as a record-setting year, marking a possible onset of prolonged environmental challenges.

Despite efforts outlined in the Paris Agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions, Earth's average temperature in 2024 was about 1.6°C above pre-industrial levels. Scientists argue that extreme annual fluctuations, partly driven by natural phenomena like El Niño, should not be seen as outright failures but signal a pressing need for climate action.

The studies by European and Canadian researchers suggest a consistent warming trend indicates Earth's possible entrance into a sustained period of high temperatures. This development emphasizes the urgency for global measures to achieve net-zero emissions and highlights the critical role of renewable energy and international cooperation in combating climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)