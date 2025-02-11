Left Menu

Earth's Crucial Turning Point: Crossing the 1.5°C Threshold

Earth has likely crossed the 1.5°C global warming threshold, signaling potential long-term challenges. Recent studies warn that 2024 may be the first of many years above this limit. Despite efforts under the Paris Agreement, the world's carbon emissions are rising, necessitating urgent global climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:47 IST
Earth's Crucial Turning Point: Crossing the 1.5°C Threshold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Earth is reaching a notable climate milestone, with temperatures surpassing the 1.5°C global warming threshold, according to recent findings. Two independent global studies highlight 2024 as a record-setting year, marking a possible onset of prolonged environmental challenges.

Despite efforts outlined in the Paris Agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions, Earth's average temperature in 2024 was about 1.6°C above pre-industrial levels. Scientists argue that extreme annual fluctuations, partly driven by natural phenomena like El Niño, should not be seen as outright failures but signal a pressing need for climate action.

The studies by European and Canadian researchers suggest a consistent warming trend indicates Earth's possible entrance into a sustained period of high temperatures. This development emphasizes the urgency for global measures to achieve net-zero emissions and highlights the critical role of renewable energy and international cooperation in combating climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025