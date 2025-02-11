Left Menu

Spain Grants Residency to Migrants Affected by Flood Disaster

Spain will provide year-long residence and work permits to 25,000 migrants impacted by last year's floods. This initiative follows one of Spain's worst natural disasters, which resulted in over 220 deaths and widespread destruction. The policy aims to protect vulnerable migrants and boost economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:19 IST
  • Spain

Spain's leftist government is taking a significant step by granting year-long residency and work permits to 25,000 migrants affected by last year's catastrophic floods. The move was announced by the migration ministry on Tuesday, highlighting the country's ongoing efforts to support its migrant population.

The floods, which struck in late October, claimed more than 220 lives and caused severe destruction around Valencia. This natural disaster destroyed approximately 60,000 homes, 105,000 vehicles, and over 10,000 businesses, according to official records. The new governmental measures will not only provide residence permits but also issue student permits to affected migrants and their families.

Spain's approach is seen as part of a broader strategy to embrace migrants, bolstering economic growth unlike other European nations like Italy and Germany. The country aims to legalize about 900,000 undocumented immigrants over the next three years, addressing labor shortages amid an aging population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

