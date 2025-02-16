Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Claims Lives During Kumbh Pilgrimage

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening resulted in the loss of 18 lives, including Pinki Devi, who was on her way to the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage in Prayagraj with her family.

Several eyewitnesses, including Pintu Sharma, recounted the chaos and mismanagement that marked the incident. With confirmed tickets in hand, Pinki and a group of 14 to 15 members were heading toward the platform when the overcrowding turned deadly. Allegations of negligence by railway authorities surfaced, as passengers were reportedly not informed about train cancellations or rescheduling in a timely manner, contributing to the massive crowd.

Officials reported that platforms 14 and 15 became dangerously overcrowded with passengers eager to board trains to Prayagraj. In response, the Railways announced compensatory payments: Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)