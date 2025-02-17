Transforming the Skies: Gaggal Airport's Major Expansion

In a move set to enhance infrastructure and economic prospects, Gaggal Airport in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, is undergoing significant expansion. The plans include a new marketing complex to accommodate displaced vendors, according to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

Land selection has commenced, with efforts to ensure minimal disruption to local businesses. A recent meeting led by the DC outlined plans for a new 12-metre-wide road surrounding the airport. The runway is being extended from 1,370 metres to an ambitious 3,110 metres, with ongoing land acquisition.

This expansion aims to bolster tourism and employment opportunities in the region. From March 30, new routes to Dehradun, Noida, and Jaipur will be launched, increasing connectivity and upgrading the airport's category. The project promises a significant boost to Himachal Pradesh's local economy and tourism sector.

