Water Woes in Delhi: Maintenance Disruptions Ahead

Residents in several parts of Delhi will experience disruptions in their water supply on February 21 and 22, as announced by the Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday.

Maintenance work, including flushing out an underground reservoir and conducting repairs on boosting pumping stations, is the primary cause, affecting areas such as Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, and Kalkaji among others.

The Board advised residents in these areas to exercise caution and conserve water, while water tankers will be available on request through the DJB helpline or the central control room.

(With inputs from agencies.)