Webb Telescope Reveals Black Hole's Flickering Heart

The James Webb Space Telescope is delivering the clearest view of activities around the Milky Way's central supermassive black hole, named Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*). The new observations show a steady flickering punctuated by occasional bright flares from the material drawn inward by the black hole's immense gravity.

For the first time, astronomers can continuously observe the Sgr A* region for extended periods. The flickering light comes from the accretion disk — a swirling disk of gas surrounding the black hole — with material near the event horizon, beyond which everything, including light, is inescapably pulled.

As reported in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, the observations reveal patterns of activity around Sgr A*. Despite its chaotic nature, characterized by turbulent and compressed gas due to strong gravitational and magnetic forces, Sgr A* is comparatively less active than black holes at the center of other galaxies.

(With inputs from agencies.)