Winter Fury: Storms and Freezing Chaos on the East Coast

The East Coast is bracing for more winter woes as severe storms threaten heavy snow and ice across multiple states. The ongoing storm, previously impacting the Midwest, has expanded across Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, exacerbating challenges for areas still recuperating from weekend floods that claimed 17 lives, including 14 in Kentucky.

Virginia and North Carolina are under states of emergency, with officials urging residents to avoid travel and prepare for potential power outages. Already reeling from catastrophic flooding, parts of West Virginia face further difficulties as snowstorms are likely to stall recovery efforts. In Kentucky, heavy snowfall compounds the natural disaster recovery.

A polar vortex is gripping much of the midsection of the nation, affecting over 80 million people with bone-chilling cold. As temperatures plummet to record lows, numerous schools have opted for closures or remote learning. However, relief is expected as temperatures may rise above freezing by the weekend, providing much-needed respite.

(With inputs from agencies.)