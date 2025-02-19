Left Menu

Rebuilding Resilience: Chooralmala Bridge's Revival

The Kerala government has sanctioned Rs 35 crore to reconstruct the Chooralmala bridge in Wayanad, which was destroyed by a landslide last year. The new bridge will feature enhanced security measures and be built higher than the previous maximum water level to withstand future disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:01 IST
Rebuilding Resilience: Chooralmala Bridge's Revival
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has allocated Rs 35 crore for the reconstruction of the Chooralmala bridge in Wayanad district. This bridge was severely damaged in a devastating landslide the previous year, which tragically led to over 200 deaths in the area.

According to state Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the new bridge will connect Chooralmala town to the Mundakkai road and will feature enhanced security measures to ensure resilience against potential disasters.

The new structure will be built at a height surpassing the recorded maximum water level during last year's calamity, covering a total length of 267.95 meters and standing 107 meters above the river bed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025