Rebuilding Resilience: Chooralmala Bridge's Revival

The Kerala government has allocated Rs 35 crore for the reconstruction of the Chooralmala bridge in Wayanad district. This bridge was severely damaged in a devastating landslide the previous year, which tragically led to over 200 deaths in the area.

According to state Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the new bridge will connect Chooralmala town to the Mundakkai road and will feature enhanced security measures to ensure resilience against potential disasters.

The new structure will be built at a height surpassing the recorded maximum water level during last year's calamity, covering a total length of 267.95 meters and standing 107 meters above the river bed.

(With inputs from agencies.)