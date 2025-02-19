Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Unveils State-of-the-Art Multi-Storey Parking Facilities

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated three multi-storey parking lots in Itanagar on Wednesday. These facilities, part of the Itanagar Smart City initiative, aim to alleviate parking issues and reduce traffic congestion. They feature modern amenities and collectively accommodate hundreds of vehicles, offering a significant improvement for locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:43 IST
On Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated three cutting-edge multi-storey parking facilities in Itanagar. One facility is located at the Civil Secretariat, another at the ESS Sector, and the third at the APST Bus Station in Ganga Market, each designed to address the city's chronic parking issues.

The Civil Secretariat's automated parking boasts a 10-storey building, with a capacity for 108 cars spread across eight towers. Constructed by NHIDCL under the Itanagar Smart City initiative, it is equipped with state-of-the-art features including a control room, elevators, and a top-floor cafeteria and gymnasium. This project, valued at Rs 18.09 crore, targets reducing roadside parking and benefits from advanced ventilation and power backup systems.

Meanwhile, the ESS Sector parking structure, built by the Urban Development & Housing Department for Rs 14.71 crore, serves employees and visitors to local educational directorates and schools. Likewise, the APST Bus Station parking addresses needs of marketgoers and hotel visitors. Khandu expressed confidence that these new facilities would greatly reduce traffic congestion and enhance urban mobility.

