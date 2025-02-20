Karnataka Faces Pre-Monsoon Weather Shifts; Cabinet Addresses Water Concerns

Karnataka is on the cusp of significant weather changes, with forecasts indicating above-normal rainfall in the pre-monsoon period, particularly in April and May. This development comes after an unusually warm February, which saw temperatures rise by 2.5 degrees Celsius above average.

A cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda was convened to discuss the implications of these weather patterns on agriculture, water supply, and reservoir levels. Attendees included key state ministers, who were briefed about the expected climatic variations and their potential impact on water management.

Despite the optimistic rainfall forecast, Karnataka's reservoir storage is a concern, holding only 60% of average levels. The minister emphasized the critical need to prioritize drinking water supply amid potential shortages, as authorities prepare to address these challenges with existing disaster relief funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)