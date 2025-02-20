Left Menu

Meghalaya's Green Leadership: Navigating Climate Justice and Sustainability

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlights climate change as a justice issue at the Climate Investments Coalition for the Global South. Emphasizing community conservation, he underscores initiatives like Green Meghalaya to address climate impacts. He calls for regional cooperation in resource sharing and disaster management for greater climate resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:39 IST
Meghalaya's Green Leadership: Navigating Climate Justice and Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addressed the Climate Investments Coalition for the Global South in New Delhi, asserting that climate change poses a fundamental challenge of justice and equity. Sangma emphasized that those least responsible for global warming are bearing its heaviest consequences, necessitating urgent action to remedy this imbalance.

Highlighting Meghalaya's proactive stance, he elaborated on traditional conservation methods and community-driven environmental practices. Initiatives such as Green Meghalaya aim to foster sustainable solutions and forest conservation, while investment in renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure seeks to bolster the region's climate adaptability.

Sangma stressed the importance of regional collaboration among northeastern states and potential partnerships with South and Southeast Asian nations. Addressing issues like erratic monsoons and the bud rot disease affecting local agriculture, he called for shared expertise and resources to mitigate climate change impacts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025