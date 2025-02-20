Meghalaya's Green Leadership: Navigating Climate Justice and Sustainability

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addressed the Climate Investments Coalition for the Global South in New Delhi, asserting that climate change poses a fundamental challenge of justice and equity. Sangma emphasized that those least responsible for global warming are bearing its heaviest consequences, necessitating urgent action to remedy this imbalance.

Highlighting Meghalaya's proactive stance, he elaborated on traditional conservation methods and community-driven environmental practices. Initiatives such as Green Meghalaya aim to foster sustainable solutions and forest conservation, while investment in renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure seeks to bolster the region's climate adaptability.

Sangma stressed the importance of regional collaboration among northeastern states and potential partnerships with South and Southeast Asian nations. Addressing issues like erratic monsoons and the bud rot disease affecting local agriculture, he called for shared expertise and resources to mitigate climate change impacts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)