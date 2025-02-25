Uncovering Mars' Ancient Shorelines: Evidence of a Lost Ocean

China's Zhurong rover has made a groundbreaking discovery of what appears to be ancient sandy beaches buried beneath the Martian surface, offering new evidence of a massive ocean that existed in Mars' northern plains long ago.

Using ground-penetrating radar, the rover detected signs of coastal deposits hidden beneath layers of Martian soil. These findings reinforce the hypothesis that around 3.5 to 4 billion years ago, Mars harbored an ocean, Deuteronilus, suggesting the planet once enjoyed a thicker atmosphere and warmer, life-friendly climate.

The rover's radar images reveal structures similar to earthly beaches, formed by wave and tide activities, now preserved under layers of material deposited by dust storms and meteorite impacts. This discovery could reshape our understanding of Mars' climate history and its potential for ancient life.

