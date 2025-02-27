Tragic Collision: Family Grieves Loss in Motorcycle Accident
In a tragic motorcycle accident, Awadhesh Yadav and his uncle Ramdhari Yadav lost their lives after being hit by an unknown vehicle. The incident occurred in Ambedkarnagar, resulting in Ramdhari's immediate death and Awadhesh succumbing to injuries later at a local health center.
A fatal accident claimed two lives in Ambedkarnagar when a motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Awadhesh Yadav, 35, was transporting his 57-year-old maternal uncle, Ramdhari Yadav, to a hospital when the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday night.
While Ramdhari died instantly, Awadhesh sustained critical injuries and was taken by locals to a community health center where he later died. The Akhandnagar police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.
