Tragic Collision: Family Grieves Loss in Motorcycle Accident

A fatal accident claimed two lives in Ambedkarnagar when a motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Awadhesh Yadav, 35, was transporting his 57-year-old maternal uncle, Ramdhari Yadav, to a hospital when the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday night.

While Ramdhari died instantly, Awadhesh sustained critical injuries and was taken by locals to a community health center where he later died. The Akhandnagar police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)