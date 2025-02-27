Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Plan: Turning Elstone Estate into a Haven for Landslide Victims

The Kerala Cabinet has decided to acquire Elstone Estate in Kalpetta Municipality to provide housing for victims of the July 30 Wayanad landslide. Initially part of a broader township plan, Elstone will now offer plots for 430 affected families. Financial aid and further assistance measures are also in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:46 IST
Kerala's Bold Plan: Turning Elstone Estate into a Haven for Landslide Victims
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is taking a decisive step to relocate victims of the devastating Wayanad landslide by securing Elstone Estate for rehabilitation purposes. Initially earmarked as part of a larger township initiative, Elstone will now specifically cater to the 430 families identified by the District Collector's disaster list.

Efforts to aid victims include providing plots in Elstone Estate and a Rs 15 lakh financial aid for those opting to live outside the township. Additionally, the government has outlined a 12-year restriction on selling these properties and is considering allowing mortgages on a case-by-case basis.

The initiative will be supplemented by monthly allowances, relief coupons distributed via Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, and a comprehensive evaluation of isolated houses not within the immediate danger zone as part of a strategic, phased rehabilitation plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025