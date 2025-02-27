Kerala's Bold Plan: Turning Elstone Estate into a Haven for Landslide Victims
The Kerala Cabinet has decided to acquire Elstone Estate in Kalpetta Municipality to provide housing for victims of the July 30 Wayanad landslide. Initially part of a broader township plan, Elstone will now offer plots for 430 affected families. Financial aid and further assistance measures are also in place.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government is taking a decisive step to relocate victims of the devastating Wayanad landslide by securing Elstone Estate for rehabilitation purposes. Initially earmarked as part of a larger township initiative, Elstone will now specifically cater to the 430 families identified by the District Collector's disaster list.
Efforts to aid victims include providing plots in Elstone Estate and a Rs 15 lakh financial aid for those opting to live outside the township. Additionally, the government has outlined a 12-year restriction on selling these properties and is considering allowing mortgages on a case-by-case basis.
The initiative will be supplemented by monthly allowances, relief coupons distributed via Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, and a comprehensive evaluation of isolated houses not within the immediate danger zone as part of a strategic, phased rehabilitation plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
