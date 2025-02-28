Sweeping Federal Workforce Cuts Under Trump and Musk

The Trump administration, alongside billionaire Elon Musk, is aggressively seeking to reduce the civilian federal workforce, potentially altering the careers and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of employees. To date, around 100,000 federal employees have been dismissed or offered buyouts. The efforts, unprecedented in scale, show no signs of diminishing.

Predominantly targeting new hires with less job security, these layoffs are now extending to longer-serving government workers. This wave began after President Trump directed federal agencies to initiate large-scale layoffs from February 26 onward. Precise figures on the total dismissals remain undisclosed by the administration.

Numerous federal departments are impacted, with defense seeing a reduction of 5,400 jobs and the IRS firing around 6,700 employees. Other agencies such as USAID, the Department of Justice, and the Department of the Interior are witnessing significant job cuts as this sweeping campaign continues unabated.

