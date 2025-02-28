Heroic High-Seas Rescue: 18 Fishermen Saved from Fiery Trawler

A dramatic rescue mission unfolded off the coast of Alibag in Maharashtra as a fire erupted aboard a fishing trawler early Friday morning. A team including the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Raigad police acted swiftly to save 18 fishermen from the inferno.

The blaze, which broke out around 4 am, was attributed to an engine snag that caused oil accumulation in the silencer, igniting the flames. The distress signal prompted immediate action, leading to a coordinated effort that saw the fishermen transferred to safety and treated for burn injuries.

Despite successful firefighting operations spearheaded by the Indian Coast Guard ship Savitribai Phule, the trawler sustained significant damage. The incident underscores the unwavering commitment of rescue operations and maritime safety in perilous situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)