Left Menu

Heroic High-Seas Rescue: 18 Fishermen Saved from Fiery Trawler

In a coordinated operation off the coast of Alibag, Maharashtra, 18 fishermen were rescued after their trawler caught fire. The Indian Coast Guard led the operation, treating 14 fishermen for burn injuries. The blaze started due to an engine snag and extensive vessel damage was reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:38 IST
Heroic High-Seas Rescue: 18 Fishermen Saved from Fiery Trawler
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue mission unfolded off the coast of Alibag in Maharashtra as a fire erupted aboard a fishing trawler early Friday morning. A team including the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Raigad police acted swiftly to save 18 fishermen from the inferno.

The blaze, which broke out around 4 am, was attributed to an engine snag that caused oil accumulation in the silencer, igniting the flames. The distress signal prompted immediate action, leading to a coordinated effort that saw the fishermen transferred to safety and treated for burn injuries.

Despite successful firefighting operations spearheaded by the Indian Coast Guard ship Savitribai Phule, the trawler sustained significant damage. The incident underscores the unwavering commitment of rescue operations and maritime safety in perilous situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025