India Rallies to Defend Farmers and Fishermen at WTO Conference

India is set to vigorously defend its agriculture and fisheries sectors at the upcoming World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Yaounde, Cameroon, according to government sources, ANI reported on Thursday. New Delhi has resolved to uphold its longstanding positions on crucial issues affecting Indian farmers and fishermen, amidst international discussions described as a 'Reform Ministerial.' The crucial meeting is slated for March 26-29.

Government insiders clarified that while a comprehensive overhaul of the WTO is not on the immediate agenda, the conference is an essential step toward meaningful reform. Detailed discussions are anticipated around the reform agenda in the four-day event. Sources emphasized that in agriculture, a sector vital to India's vast farming population, no definitive breakthrough appears on the horizon. However, India will steadfastly protect its long-held positions on public stockholding for food security and domestic agricultural support. Discussions on fisheries subsidies, another longstanding WTO negotiation topic, are expected to be significant, as India aims to secure the livelihoods of its fishing communities.

Beyond agriculture and fisheries, government sources indicated possible talks on US tariff policies due to current global trade tensions. Additionally, the e-commerce moratorium will likely feature prominently, with partner countries pushing for extended discussions. Defining e-commerce conclusively remains challenging. Moreover, discussions may include the prospect of integrating the Joint Statement Initiative as an Annex 4 agreement among WTO members.

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the country's delegation at the conference. Sources affirmed India's intent to play a constructive and influential role. An official stressed that India significantly values a rules-based multilateral trading system, asserting the need for the WTO to effectively benefit all members, especially developing nations. The outcomes of the Cameroon ministerial could signal progress on India's enduring demands for fair agricultural support, public stockholding, and equitable global trade practices, focusing on the welfare of Indian farmers and fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)