Pakistan's Leap to the Stars: Joint Astronaut Training with China
China and Pakistan have signed a cooperation agreement to train Pakistani astronauts for missions on China's Tiangong space station. This marks a significant step in China's space diplomacy and Pakistan's bid to advance its space program. The first foreign astronaut is expected to join within a few years.
China is set to welcome its first foreign astronaut to the Tiangong space station in the next few years, according to Xinhua, China's state news agency. This development follows a cooperation agreement between China and Pakistan for astronaut selection and training.
The partnership signifies the expanding influence of China's space diplomacy, fueled by its advanced space program. Pakistan, which shares a historically close relationship with China, aims to bolster its space capabilities through this collaboration.
Over the past years, Pakistan has actively engaged in Chinese space initiatives, notably participating with payloads on the Chang'e-6 lunar probe. The joint astronaut training will culminate in Pakistan's astronauts being selected and trained in China to participate in short-term missions aboard the Tiangong space station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women Empowerment: Cybersecurity Training Sees Surge in Female Participation
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Arrives in Cambodia to Strengthen Maritime Ties
Training New Legislators: A Pillar for Robust Democracy
Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education
Taiwan's Brave Eagle Training Jet Crash: A Setback in Domestic Defense Ambitions