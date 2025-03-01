Left Menu

Rescue Operation Breakthrough in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

After a week of intensive efforts, rescuers have located four of the eight people trapped in the Telangana tunnel collapse. The state Excise Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, revealed this development, expressing hope that they would be rescued soon despite challenging conditions inside the tunnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:26 IST
Rescue Operation Breakthrough in Telangana Tunnel Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement in the Telangana tunnel collapse rescue efforts, authorities have successfully identified the location of four out of the eight individuals trapped for a week, according to state Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

During a meeting with rescue operation officials and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Krishna Rao highlighted substantial progress over recent days, expressing optimism for the affected individuals' extraction by Sunday evening.

The challenging conditions, including slush and the entrapment beneath the Tunnel Boring Machine, render the rescue operation complex despite skilled involvement from around 11 agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025