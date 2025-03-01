Rescue Operation Breakthrough in Telangana Tunnel Collapse
After a week of intensive efforts, rescuers have located four of the eight people trapped in the Telangana tunnel collapse. The state Excise Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, revealed this development, expressing hope that they would be rescued soon despite challenging conditions inside the tunnel.
In a significant advancement in the Telangana tunnel collapse rescue efforts, authorities have successfully identified the location of four out of the eight individuals trapped for a week, according to state Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
During a meeting with rescue operation officials and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Krishna Rao highlighted substantial progress over recent days, expressing optimism for the affected individuals' extraction by Sunday evening.
The challenging conditions, including slush and the entrapment beneath the Tunnel Boring Machine, render the rescue operation complex despite skilled involvement from around 11 agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
