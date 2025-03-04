Left Menu

Revamping Water Quality Monitoring: Delhi's Labs Set for 'State' Status

The DPCC plans to designate government college and Delhi Jal Board labs as 'state' laboratories to improve real-time water testing. This initiative seeks to enhance water quality monitoring and data accuracy across Delhi. Key topics include infrastructure upgrades, expert consultancy, and improved pollution control measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:13 IST
In a significant move to enhance water quality monitoring, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is pushing to grant 'state' laboratory status to labs in government colleges and those under the Delhi Jal Board. This proposal, discussed during the 74th DPCC board meeting, aims at improving real-time water testing throughout the national capital.

As of now, Delhi operates only one state laboratory for water testing. By extending state status to more labs, the DPCC targets large-scale water quality monitoring and improved data precision. A public notice will soon seek participation interest from concerned institutions, reflecting the DPCC's commitment to environmental protection and accountability.

The DPCC is also expediting efforts to install 32 Online Continuous Monitoring Stations along the Yamuna River to replace the existing manual water sampling protocol. Further plans include the deployment of advanced monitoring equipment and expert consultants to enhance infrastructure and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

