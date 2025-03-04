Antarctic's Oceanic Lifeline: The Critical State of the Circumpolar Current
The Antarctic Circumpolar Current, the planet's strongest ocean current, is crucial for regulating climate and protecting Antarctic ice. However, warming and melting ice are slowing it down significantly, affecting biodiversity and global climate regulation. Urgent emissions reduction is essential to mitigate this impact.
Melbourne, Mar 4 (The Conversation) — The Antarctic Circumpolar Current, the most powerful ocean stream on Earth, is showing signs of decline. Clockwise flowing around Antarctica, it plays a vital role in global climate regulation, but melting ice threatens its stability.
Recent research indicates a potential 20% slowdown by 2050 due to fresh meltwater mixing with salty ocean water — a development with far-reaching consequences for marine ecosystems and global climate patterns. This current acts as a protective barrier around Antarctica, defending ice sheets and nutrient cycles vital for biodiversity.
Scientists urge immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which could stabilize the current. Establishing long-term Southern Ocean studies is critical to monitoring these changes and informing international climate policy effectively.
