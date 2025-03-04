Antarctic's Oceanic Lifeline: The Critical State of the Circumpolar Current

Melbourne, Mar 4 (The Conversation) — The Antarctic Circumpolar Current, the most powerful ocean stream on Earth, is showing signs of decline. Clockwise flowing around Antarctica, it plays a vital role in global climate regulation, but melting ice threatens its stability.

Recent research indicates a potential 20% slowdown by 2050 due to fresh meltwater mixing with salty ocean water — a development with far-reaching consequences for marine ecosystems and global climate patterns. This current acts as a protective barrier around Antarctica, defending ice sheets and nutrient cycles vital for biodiversity.

Scientists urge immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which could stabilize the current. Establishing long-term Southern Ocean studies is critical to monitoring these changes and informing international climate policy effectively.

