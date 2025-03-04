Left Menu

Antarctic's Oceanic Lifeline: The Critical State of the Circumpolar Current

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current, the planet's strongest ocean current, is crucial for regulating climate and protecting Antarctic ice. However, warming and melting ice are slowing it down significantly, affecting biodiversity and global climate regulation. Urgent emissions reduction is essential to mitigate this impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:52 IST
Antarctic's Oceanic Lifeline: The Critical State of the Circumpolar Current
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne, Mar 4 (The Conversation) — The Antarctic Circumpolar Current, the most powerful ocean stream on Earth, is showing signs of decline. Clockwise flowing around Antarctica, it plays a vital role in global climate regulation, but melting ice threatens its stability.

Recent research indicates a potential 20% slowdown by 2050 due to fresh meltwater mixing with salty ocean water — a development with far-reaching consequences for marine ecosystems and global climate patterns. This current acts as a protective barrier around Antarctica, defending ice sheets and nutrient cycles vital for biodiversity.

Scientists urge immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which could stabilize the current. Establishing long-term Southern Ocean studies is critical to monitoring these changes and informing international climate policy effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025