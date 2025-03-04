Left Menu

Green Wall Initiative: Reviving India's Aravalli Ecosystem

The Aravalli Green Wall project aims to restore ecosystems across over eight lakh hectares of forest area. With a budget of Rs 16,053 crore, the initiative will create a green buffer around the Aravalli range, preventing desertification and supporting biodiversity in northwest India.

The Indian government is set to embark on an ambitious project to restore more than eight lakh hectares of degraded forests, as part of an initiative to build a 'Green Wall' around the Aravalli mountain range.

The central aim of this project is to create a five-kilometre-wide buffer that, when completed, will extend over 700 kilometres from Gujarat to Delhi. This green initiative not only seeks to prevent further desertification but also aims to sustain endangered ecosystems by investing an estimated Rs 16,053 crore in the first phase alone.

The Aravalli range plays a critical role in shielding cities like Delhi and Jaipur from desert expansion. It acts as a vital ecological barrier against the Thar desert while housing important rivers. This extensive project is a stride towards fulfilling India's climate change commitments by increasing its carbon sink and restoring degraded lands by 2030.

