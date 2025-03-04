Yogi Adityanath's Crackdown on Realty Scams: Promises Firm Action Against Builder Corruption
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for favoring builders like Ansal API and reassured homebuyers of justice. He announced FIRs against Ansal Group, following fraudulent practices, and outlined strict actions to safeguard homebuyers' interests, emphasizing accountability and legal intervention.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce attack on the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday, accusing it of preferential treatment towards developers such as Ansal API during its administration.
Addressing the state assembly during a budget discussion, Adityanath assured homebuyers of justice, declaring that anyone exploiting them would be relentlessly pursued.
Emphasizing accountability, Adityanath ordered FIRs against the Ansal Group following accusations of fraudulent practices, and highlighted ongoing scrutiny and legal actions to ensure homebuyer protection. A committee is being formed for robust legal proceedings against implicated parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
