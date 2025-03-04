Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal: Second Trial Delayed

The incineration of waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy has been delayed as equipment cleaning continues at the Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh. Set to begin on Wednesday evening, this trial represents one of three mandated rounds under a safety-monitored process, as per instructions from the state's high court.

After transporting 337 tonnes of hazardous materials from the defunct Union Carbide facility, authorities are committed to safe disposal through a meticulously planned trial. The second incineration phase aims to process 10 tonnes of waste with stringent emissions monitoring, ensuring pollutants remain within legal limits.

The waiting around of locals in Pithampur has amplified concerns, sparking protests over potential health risks. Despite public apprehension, state government officials reassure residents of comprehensive safety measures in place, maintaining there will be no threat to human health or the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)