Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Disposal: Second Trial Delayed

The second trial incineration of waste related to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy was postponed due to equipment cleaning in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Intended to dispose of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste, the process is under strict safety regulations. Local protests persist amid assurances from state officials on safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:37 IST
The incineration of waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy has been delayed as equipment cleaning continues at the Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh. Set to begin on Wednesday evening, this trial represents one of three mandated rounds under a safety-monitored process, as per instructions from the state's high court.

After transporting 337 tonnes of hazardous materials from the defunct Union Carbide facility, authorities are committed to safe disposal through a meticulously planned trial. The second incineration phase aims to process 10 tonnes of waste with stringent emissions monitoring, ensuring pollutants remain within legal limits.

The waiting around of locals in Pithampur has amplified concerns, sparking protests over potential health risks. Despite public apprehension, state government officials reassure residents of comprehensive safety measures in place, maintaining there will be no threat to human health or the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

