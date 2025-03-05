Left Menu

Uttarakhand Boosts Pilgrimage Tourism with New Ropeway Projects

The Indian government has approved two major ropeway projects in Uttarakhand to enhance connectivity to pilgrimage sites Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib Ji. The projects, worth Rs 6,811 crore, aim to reduce travel time and promote tourism. Construction is expected to complete in 4-6 years.

The Indian government has greenlit two ambitious ropeway projects in Uttarakhand, aiming to transform pilgrimage travel to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib Ji. Announced on Wednesday, these projects are poised to significantly slash travel time while bolstering tourism in one of India's most revered spiritual destinations.

Prompted by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the decision was detailed by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. With a total investment of Rs 6,811 crore, the plan envisions ropeways operating under the National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana, offering cutting-edge technology for an enhanced pilgrimage experience.

The ropeways promise all-weather accessibility, catering to expected surges in pilgrim numbers, from 23 lakh to an anticipated 36 lakh in Kedarnath alone. Pilgrims can look forward to not only reduced travel time—from hours to just 36 minutes—but also a more sustainable and comfortable journey.

