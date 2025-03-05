Ropeway Projects: Boosting Tourism and Pilgrimage in Uttarakhand
The Indian government has approved two ropeway projects in Uttarakhand, promising to enhance the state's economy and ease pilgrimage travel. These projects aim to significantly decrease travel time to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib Ji. Local MP Anil Baluni praises the initiative for its economic and religious significance.
The Indian government has given the green light to two significant ropeway projects in Uttarakhand, aiming to catalyze the state's economy and streamline pilgrimage routes. The projects, approved by the Union cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, involve constructing ropeways from Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji, valued at Rs 6,811 crore.
BJP chief spokesperson and Garhwal MP, Anil Baluni, expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the convenience and ecological benefits of these initiatives. He emphasized that the ropeway developments would transform travel for countless devotees, ensuring a safer and more accessible pilgrimage experience.
Baluni thanked the prime minister for the projects, stating they would not only be a boon for tourists and pilgrims but also foster job creation and robust economic growth in Uttarakhand, thereby fortifying the region's tourism sector.
