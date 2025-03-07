Left Menu

Govt Declares Medium-Scale Adverse Event Due to Drought, Offers Farmer Support

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, alongside Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson, announced the classification to ensure farmers receive timely support and relief as the drought persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-03-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 13:55 IST
To provide immediate relief, the Government is allocating $100,000 to rural support groups and organizations that assist farmers directly within the affected areas. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand Government has officially classified drought conditions in Northland, Waikato, Horizons, and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, acknowledging the growing challenges faced by farmers nationwide.

"Ongoing below-average rainfall is creating significant difficulties for farmers, as soil moisture levels continue to decline, and stock feed and water supplies become increasingly scarce," Minister McClay stated.

Regions affected by the extended hot, dry weather include Northland, Waikato, King Country, Manawatu, Tararua, Marlborough, Tasman, Nelson, and parts of Taupo and Rotorua. The drought has led to slowed pasture growth, forcing farmers to deplete stored feed supplies earlier than usual.

To provide immediate relief, the Government is allocating $100,000 to rural support groups and organizations that assist farmers directly within the affected areas.

Minister Patterson is urging farmers and growers to reach out for help when needed. "We strongly encourage farmers to stay connected—whether with neighbors, industry representatives, or rural support groups—for advice and support during this challenging period," he said.

Minister McClay has directed the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to continue close monitoring of conditions as temperatures drop and pasture growth slows further.

The drought classification enables farmers and growers to access additional support, including tax relief measures and the potential for Rural Assistance Payments through the Ministry of Social Development.

Farmers seeking assistance can contact their local Rural Support Trust at 0800 787 254 or reach MPI's On-Farm Support team at 0800 707 133 for guidance and resources.

