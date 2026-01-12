Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Triumphant Victory: Breaking a 14-Year Home Drought

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in a thrilling T20 match, breaking a 14-year home drought, and drawing the series 1-1. The game, part of World Cup preparations, saw spectacular performances by Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga, ending with Sri Lanka's strategic bowling defending their 160-6 score effectively.

Dambulla | Updated: 12-01-2026 09:31 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Sri Lanka clinched victory against Pakistan at home, marking their first such triumph in 14 years. The win, which also leveled their three-match T20 series at 1-1, was highlighted by Dasun Shanaka's explosive batting and crucial wickets taken by key bowlers.

The reduced-overs match showcased thrilling performances, as Shanaka smashed five sixes to contribute 34 runs off just nine balls. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha responded robustly with a quick-fire 45 off 12 balls, but Sri Lanka's bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga halted Pakistan's chase, restricting them to 146-8.

This series, a precursor to the upcoming T20 World Cup, set the stage for intense preparations for both teams. As the cricketing world watches, Sri Lanka continues to hone their strategies with upcoming matches against England, while Pakistan is set to face Australia domestically before the global fixture.

