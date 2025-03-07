Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Dharavi Redevelopment Amid Legal Challenges

The Dharavi redevelopment project continues as the Supreme Court declines to suspend it, following challenges to a Bombay High Court decision favoring Adani Properties. Originally, Seclink Technologies was the top bidder, but the tender went to Adani. Seclink challenges this, prompting ongoing legal scrutiny and dialogue between involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has refused to halt the Dharavi redevelopment project, allowing the initiative to proceed as legal battles unfold. The decision arrives as a response to Seclink Technologies Corporation's petition challenging the Bombay High Court's earlier verdict that approved the involvement of Adani Properties Pvt Ltd.

Originally, Seclink Technologies made a higher bid than Adani but was overruled due to alleged procedural adherence and transparency in the tender process. Despite the setback, Seclink remains resilient, proposing to increase its initial 7,200 crore offer by 20%. Regardless, the courts uphold Adani's current position.

Adani, now proceeding with the redevelopment, reports progress with employment and construction activities already underway. The unfolding courtroom drama illustrates the complexities surrounding one of India's most ambitious urban regeneration endeavors and the intricate dynamics of tender bidding in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

