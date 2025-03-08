Kuroda Urges Clarity on Yen Policy Amid Trump's Misunderstanding
Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda emphasizes the need to clarify any misunderstanding by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Japan's monetary policy. Kuroda asserts Japan is not intentionally devaluing the yen, contrary to Trump's claims, and highlights the BOJ's steps towards normalizing interest rates.
Japan must rectify U.S. President Donald Trump's misconception that its central bank is deliberately weakening the yen, according to former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Kuroda asserts that Japan has made substantial efforts to prevent yen devaluation, contrary to Trump's allegations, including intervening in the exchange-rate market and raising interest rates.
Under current Governor Kazuo Ueda, the BOJ continues to unwind radical monetary easing measures, signaling a shift towards rate normalization to achieve a sustainable 2% inflation target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
