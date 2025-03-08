Left Menu

Kuroda Urges Clarity on Yen Policy Amid Trump's Misunderstanding

Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda emphasizes the need to clarify any misunderstanding by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Japan's monetary policy. Kuroda asserts Japan is not intentionally devaluing the yen, contrary to Trump's claims, and highlights the BOJ's steps towards normalizing interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:16 IST
Kuroda Urges Clarity on Yen Policy Amid Trump's Misunderstanding

Japan must rectify U.S. President Donald Trump's misconception that its central bank is deliberately weakening the yen, according to former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Kuroda asserts that Japan has made substantial efforts to prevent yen devaluation, contrary to Trump's allegations, including intervening in the exchange-rate market and raising interest rates.

Under current Governor Kazuo Ueda, the BOJ continues to unwind radical monetary easing measures, signaling a shift towards rate normalization to achieve a sustainable 2% inflation target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025