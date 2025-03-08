Union Carbide Waste: Phase Two Incineration Completes Amid Protests

The second phase of trial incineration of the Union Carbide waste at a disposal facility in Madhya Pradesh concluded on Saturday night, according to an official report.

Shriniwas Dwivedi, regional officer of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, stated that the process began around 11 AM on March 6 and ended by 7.01 PM on March 8, overcoming a temporary internet interruption.

Despite protests in Pithampur over environmental safety, officials confirm emission levels are within permissible limits, ensuring the disposal process follows high safety standards as mandated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)