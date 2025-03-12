Minor Tremor Shakes Kodagu District

A minor earthquake of magnitude 1.6 rattled the Kodagu district in Karnataka on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The epicenter was pinpointed 2.4 kilometers northwest of Made, in Madikeri taluk, situated roughly 4 kilometers away from Madikeri city, the statement reported.

The Seismic Intensity Map depicted the tremor as low in intensity, likely felt within a 15 to 20 km radius of the epicenter. KSNDMC emphasized there's no threat from this type of low-intensity earthquake, which can only cause minimal shaking.

The area falls within Seismic Zone III and exhibits no structural discontinuities, based on the Tectonic Map, added KSNDMC.

(With inputs from agencies.)