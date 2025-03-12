Left Menu

Minor Tremor Shakes Kodagu District

A 1.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in Kodagu district, Karnataka, near Madikeri. The KSNDMC reassures the public that such low-intensity tremors typically cause no harm. The epicenter, located in Seismic Zone III, falls within a 15 to 20 km radius with no structural discontinuities.

A minor earthquake of magnitude 1.6 rattled the Kodagu district in Karnataka on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The epicenter was pinpointed 2.4 kilometers northwest of Made, in Madikeri taluk, situated roughly 4 kilometers away from Madikeri city, the statement reported.

The Seismic Intensity Map depicted the tremor as low in intensity, likely felt within a 15 to 20 km radius of the epicenter. KSNDMC emphasized there's no threat from this type of low-intensity earthquake, which can only cause minimal shaking.

The area falls within Seismic Zone III and exhibits no structural discontinuities, based on the Tectonic Map, added KSNDMC.

