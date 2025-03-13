ISRO's Groundbreaking SpaDeX De-Docking: A Leap Towards Future Space Missions

ISRO on Thursday announced a significant breakthrough with the successful de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites, marking a notable step towards advancing India's space endeavors. The achievement is set to bolster future missions, including the exploration of the moon and the development of India's own space station.

In a social media post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh celebrated the successful satellite de-docking, stating that it opens doors for smooth execution of ambitious plans like the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4, and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.

Singh acknowledged the unwavering support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he credited for keeping the momentum high within India's space program.

(With inputs from agencies.)