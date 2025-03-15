Fury of Nature: Tornadoes, Wildfires, and Blizzards Batter the Midwest

The intense storm system sweeping across the Midwest into the Mississippi Valley and Deep South is causing chaos with tornadoes, wildfires, and blizzards. Authorities have issued warnings for multiple states, anticipating continued severe conditions through the weekend.

Tragically, Friday's dust storms in the Texas Panhandle led to deadly car crashes, while wildfires in Oklahoma and Texas prompted evacuations. Gusts reaching nearly 100 mph are intensifying the crisis, highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by communities.

Weather experts identify this extreme storm as unusual due to its magnitude. As safety operations unfold, officials underscore the significant danger of 'potentially violent' tornadoes and flash floods, urging the public to heed evacuation orders when necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)