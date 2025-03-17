Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Kaziranga National Park Dispute

The Supreme Court has decided not to hear a plea challenging the Gauhati High Court's decision to adjourn a case indefinitely concerning the protection of Kaziranga National Park. The plea related to eco-sensitive zones and other conservation issues, which are already under consideration at the apex court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:30 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a plea opposing the Gauhati High Court's indefinite adjournment of a case addressing the protection of Kaziranga National Park.

The case involves significant issues such as the declaration of an eco-sensitive zone surrounding the park, which is presently awaiting judgment from the apex court. Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih directed the petitioner's lawyer to withdraw the high court challenge and submit an application in the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings.

The Public Interest Litigation originally filed in the high court raised concerns over the eco-fragile status of the national park, including threats to its biodiversity and ecosystem, such as illegal land settlements and non-forest activities. These actions pose serious risks, potentially driving the one-horned rhinoceros to extinction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

