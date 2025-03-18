Unusual Foam Closes Australian Beaches as Microalgal Bloom Suspected

In a rare environmental occurrence, South Australia has closed two beaches after an unusual microalgal bloom rendered the waters hazardous. Dead fish and an unsightly off-white foam have washed ashore, raising alarm among public health officials.

Sam Gaylard, a scientific officer with the South Australian Environment Protection Authority, explained that atypical weather conditions likely triggered the bloom. "It's unusual at this scale," Gaylard told the Australian Broadcasting Corp., emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The closure came in response to a "fish mortality event" affecting Waitpinga and Parsons Beaches. Surfers who ventured into the water experienced symptoms such as sore eyes and throats, igniting online discussions. Environmental scientists are working diligently to identify the organism responsible for this phenomenon.

(With inputs from agencies.)