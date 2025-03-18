Left Menu

Global Aid Cuts: A Crisis for Migrants

The U.N. migration agency reports severe funding cuts, with donor backing expected to drop by 30% due to changes in U.S. aid policies under former President Trump. This reduction endangers global projects, affecting over 6,000 staff and worsening conditions for millions of displaced migrants worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations migration agency, on Tuesday, announced that it faces unprecedented donor funding cuts this year. These reductions will lead to the scaling back or closure of projects worldwide, heavily impacting migrants and more than 6,000 employees.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) expects a 30% decrease in funding, primarily due to a major drop in U.S.-funded initiatives following former President Donald Trump's decision to revamp aid funding strategies. This situation is set to affect not only global projects but also over 250 staff members at IOM's Geneva headquarters.

The IOM stated that diminished funding severely impacts vulnerable migrant communities, worsening humanitarian crises and undermining essential support systems for displaced populations. Currently, a record 123 million people face forced displacement globally due to conflict, climate change, and disasters. Led by Amy Pope since 2023, the IOM continues its mission to ensure humane and orderly migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

