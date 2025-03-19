Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Celebrate Earthly Return After Space Saga

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams triumphantly returned to Earth after enduring an unexpectedly prolonged stay aboard the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule successfully landed in the Gulf of Mexico, marking the end of a saga fueled by an initial test flight failure.

The duo launched aboard Boeing's Starliner crew capsule in June, expecting a brief mission. However, technical issues led to a prolonged adventure, as they transitioned to a SpaceX capsule for their return. After spending 286 days in orbit, their space journey finally concluded.

Their unplanned odyssey captured global attention, shedding light on the challenges faced by astronauts during extended missions. Wilmore and Williams expertly adapted, setting records and achieving new milestones, reinforcing their status as esteemed astronauts.

(With inputs from agencies.)