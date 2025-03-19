Space Odyssey Ends: Homebound Heroes Return
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth after a prolonged 286-day mission. Initially scheduled to last a week, their journey was extended due to technical issues with Boeing and SpaceX. Their historic spaceflight captured global attention, as they conducted experiments and spacewalks aboard the ISS.
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams have finally returned to Earth after an arduous 286-day mission in space, concluding a saga of technical challenges and extended delays.
Originally intended to last just over a week, their mission was prolonged due to a failed Boeing test flight and subsequent complications with the SpaceX capsule. The astronauts' ordeal turned them into household names, highlighting issues in space travel logistics.
Despite the unexpected turn of events, Wilmore and Williams carried out experiments and record-setting spacewalks, maintaining their equanimity throughout. The mission underscores NASA's reliance on Boeing and SpaceX for crew transport amid the political backdrop aiming for future lunar and Martian expeditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SpaceX Scrubs Eighth Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Issue
Jamia protest: HC orders constitution of panel under supervision of vice chancellor to resolve issue, asks university to file report.
JSW Energy's Strategic NCD Issuance Boosts Financial Portfolio
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar's Deputy CMs Over Coordination Issues
Delhi govt to resolve issues of business owners: Industries Minister Sirsa