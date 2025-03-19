Massive Federal Workforce Cuts Redefine Government Agencies Under Trump

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration, alongside billionaire Elon Musk, is spearheading a comprehensive campaign to downsize the federal workforce, currently standing at 2.3 million civilians. The initiative has resulted in over 100,000 employees being laid off, with probationary workers being the initial targets.

This strategy involves dismissals from various federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Education, and the Internal Revenue Service. A law judge deemed the termination of 25,000 probationary workers illegal, leading to their reinstatement, although they're presently on paid leave.

The campaign, described as a maneuver to cement Trump's policies, demands swift staff reductions, with a deadline for layoff plans set for mid-March. Despite challenges and reinstatements, the administration persists with its cutback efforts, impacting critical sectors such as defense, health services, and international aid.

