Massive Federal Workforce Cuts Redefine Government Agencies Under Trump
Under the Trump administration, a significant campaign is underway to reduce the civilian federal workforce, impacting over 100,000 employees across multiple agencies. These layoffs, including probationary and permanent staff, face legal challenges leading to partial reinstatements. Major agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense, and Education have been particularly hard hit.
In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration, alongside billionaire Elon Musk, is spearheading a comprehensive campaign to downsize the federal workforce, currently standing at 2.3 million civilians. The initiative has resulted in over 100,000 employees being laid off, with probationary workers being the initial targets.
This strategy involves dismissals from various federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Education, and the Internal Revenue Service. A law judge deemed the termination of 25,000 probationary workers illegal, leading to their reinstatement, although they're presently on paid leave.
The campaign, described as a maneuver to cement Trump's policies, demands swift staff reductions, with a deadline for layoff plans set for mid-March. Despite challenges and reinstatements, the administration persists with its cutback efforts, impacting critical sectors such as defense, health services, and international aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Department charges 10 hackers, 2 Chinese officials in broad cyberespionage campaign targeting US agencies, reports AP.
Department of Veterans Affairs to cut 80,000 jobs as part of Trump cuts
Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo
Trump administration plans to cut over 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo, reports AP.
UPDATE 1-Department of Veterans Affairs plans to fire 80,000 workers, internal memo says